 Bhopal Illegal Children’s Home: 2 Remaining Girls To Be Handed Over To Chhindwara CWC
Bhopal Illegal Children's Home: 2 Remaining Girls To Be Handed Over To Chhindwara CWC

Bhopal Illegal Children’s Home: 2 Remaining Girls To Be Handed Over To Chhindwara CWC

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Illegal Children’s Home: 2 Remaining Girls To Be Handed Over To Chhindwara CWC | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The process of shifting girls residing in the illegal Children's Home in the city has been completed. On Tuesday, Bhopal Child Welfare Committee decided to hand over the two remaining inmates of home to Child Welfare Committee in Chhindwara.

According to the information, the documents of the girls have been presented by their relatives. Since the girls are from Chhindwara district, they are being handed over to Child Welfare Committee in Chhindwara. Out of 41 girls rescued by the committee, 39 girls were handed over to their families on Monday.

Woman engaged, raped and left for not giving dowry

A couple, resident of Rajgarh district, got engaged with the family consent in 2015. After seven years, the man demanded car and Rs 20 lakh for the marriage. The woman approached Mahila police station and filed rape complaint, police said on Tuesday.

The woman told police that after she got engaged, the accused brought her to Bhopal and raped her at a hotel.

Recently, the father of accused and mother reached the victim’s house and demanded car and cash. On woman’s report, the police registered the case against accused Vivek Yadav, his father Rajendra Yadav and mother Sandhya under Sections 376-N, 34 of IPC and ¾ of Dowry Act.

article-image

