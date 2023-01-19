Bhopal: IISF at MANIT from Jan 21-24; Young Scientist Conference to be major attraction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 8th edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) -2022 will be held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city from January 21-24.

Principal Secretary of Science and Technology, Nikunj Srivastava told media persons on Thursday that the fest is going to organise for the first time in Madhya Pradesh.

The festival will have 15 activities, based on the global theme of G20 – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The Young Scientist Conference will be one of the major attractions of the fest. Around 95 films of 33 countries will be screened, he said, adding that students of different districts of the state will take part in it.

Besides, Playback singer Kailash Kher and Indian Ocean Rock Band will perform under fest on January 21 and 23 respectively

1500 students run for Science

More than 1500 students from various schools and colleges in the city participated in a marathon for the promotion of science and to connect people with the 8th India International Science Festival on Thursday morning. The marathon passed through Mata Mandir, TT Nagar Stadium and ended at NRC Bhawan, Manit Campus.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)