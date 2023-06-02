Bhopal: IIFM holds ‘Youth Conclave’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 students studying in colleges and universities across the country gathered at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in the city to take part in the ‘Youth Conclave’. The two-day national event was inaugurated on Thursday under the ‘Mission Life’ initiative of the Government of India.

After clearing the first stage of the event which was conducted earlier in their states, the selected participants appeared at IIFM for the final stage. The event included interactive talk sessions from distinguished personalities of the country on seven different themes of Mission LiFE like saving water, saving energy, reducing waste, reducing e-waste, adopting a sustainable food system, adopting a healthy lifestyle and avoiding usage of single-use plastic. Besides, a ‘Plogging Drive’ and cultural events were also organised.

On the second day of the event, selected students will deliver speeches on seven themes, which will be evaluated by a distinguished jury on various criteria. The top five award-winning students will be honoured with a special invitation to attend the prestigious awards ceremony in Delhi.