Bhopal: IGRMS Restoring Traditional Water-Operated Grinding Mill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The renovation work of a traditional water-operated grinding mill, known as Gharat, is currently underway in the Traditional Technology Park open-air exhibition of the Museum. This project aims to conserve and document the traditional implements that signify human adaptation to diverse climatic conditions.

The Gharat, collected from Uttarakhand, represents an ancient method of grain milling powered by water. Over time, such traditional implements have faced the threat of extinction due to modernisation and technological advancements.

However, recognising their cultural and historical significance, the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) has initiated efforts to preserve these invaluable artifacts. Six skilled artists from Uttarakhand have been entrusted with the task of restoring the Gharat to its former glory. Through meticulous craftsmanship and adherence to traditional techniques, they are breathing new life into this age-old device.

The renovation process involves repairing structural damage, replacing worn-out components, and ensuring that the Gharat functions efficiently. The preservation of the Gharat serves as a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of communities in adapting to different climatic conditions. These traditional implements not only offer insights into historical practices but also highlight the sustainable use of natural resources.

By conserving and documenting such artifacts, IGRMS aims to raise awareness about the importance of traditional knowledge and its relevance in the modern world. As the renovation work progresses, the Gharat will stand as a symbol of cultural heritage and technological innovation. Through collaborative efforts, IGRMS remains committed to safeguarding traditional practices.