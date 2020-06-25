Bhopal: IGRMS’ new initiative to connect people digitally

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal launched new series to display the exhibits of its 200 acre campus online with an aim to connect people digitally during COVID-19.

Another objective of this series is to highlight the aesthetic features of traditional lifestyles, local knowledge and culture’s continuing relevance with modern society.

Under this series, exhibits of indoor gallery no. 3 of Veethi Sankul, a complex of exhibition halls of the museum have showcased with its basic information, photographs and videos on Thursday.