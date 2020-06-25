Bhopal: IGRMS’ new initiative to connect people digitally

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal launched new series to display the exhibits of its 200 acre campus online with an aim to connect people digitally during COVID-19.
Another objective of this series is to highlight the aesthetic features of traditional lifestyles, local knowledge and culture’s continuing relevance with modern society.
Under this series, exhibits of indoor gallery no. 3 of Veethi Sankul, a complex of exhibition halls of the museum have showcased with its basic information, photographs and videos on Thursday.
There are 12 galleries in Veethi Sankul depicting bio-cultural evolution and variations of humankind. Exhibition displayed here showcase mainly different phases of prehistoric and contemporary life and culture of humankind, marital activities, variety of ornaments, folk and tribal musical instruments, performing arts, masks, religious and spiritual activities as also objects from cultures of North East.
A major portion of the exhibition covers Koitor Yatra / Lingo Yatra festival celebrated in the Bastar and adjoining districts of Chhattisgarh state.
Visitors can see this exhibition from home through official site (https://igrms.com/wordpress/?page_id=272) and Facebook site (www.facebook.com/online IGRMS) of the museum.
