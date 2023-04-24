Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If one learns to read, he will learn to write poetry, said poet and author Geet Chaturvedi. Read today's poets but also read poets like Kabir, Surdas, Tulsidas, Ghalib and Mir , he said, adding that a poet or writer whose life was more complicated, words came to him easily. Chaturvedi was speaking in an event, Aarambh, at Dushyant Kumar Pandulipi Sangrahalaya on Sunday.

The event was organised to provide a platform for young writers and poets. Chaturvedi presided over the event and poet Badr Vasti was chief guest. Vasti asked youths to read and learn and never be satisfied with themselves. He also recited a nazm and a ghazal. Young poets presented ghazals and poems, which were appreciated by the audience. Vishakha Rajurkar conducted the event and Karuna Rajurkar proposed vote of thanks.

