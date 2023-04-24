 Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Young poets present poems, ghazals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If one learns to read, he will learn to write poetry, said poet and author Geet Chaturvedi. Read today's poets but also read poets like Kabir, Surdas, Tulsidas, Ghalib and Mir , he said, adding that a poet or writer whose life was more complicated, words came to him easily. Chaturvedi was speaking in an event, Aarambh, at Dushyant Kumar Pandulipi Sangrahalaya on Sunday.

The event was organised to provide a platform for young writers and poets. Chaturvedi presided over the event and poet Badr Vasti was chief guest. Vasti asked youths to read and learn and never be satisfied with themselves. He also recited a nazm and a ghazal. Young poets presented ghazals and poems, which were appreciated by the audience. Vishakha Rajurkar conducted the event and Karuna Rajurkar proposed vote of thanks.

Read Also
Rain with lightning likely in Bhopal, other districts in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal: CM meets participants of Sushasan Yatra

Bhopal: CM meets participants of Sushasan Yatra

Bhopal: 5-year-old boy goes missing, found in 16 hrs

Bhopal: 5-year-old boy goes missing, found in 16 hrs

Bhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches

Bhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches

Bhopal: Gita not only for elderly but can inspire youths

Bhopal: Gita not only for elderly but can inspire youths