Bhopal: IDP mandatory for educational institutions under NEP, says UGC Secretary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission secretary Rajnish Jain on Thursday said that the Institutional Development Plan (IDP) was important for the academic quality and excellence.

He was addressing the participants at a one-day workshop on IDP for Higher Education Institutions organised at Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission in Bhopal on Thursday.

The workshop was organised under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission and Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education.

IDP is the vision document of education. The implementation of National Education Policy will bring revolutionary change in the field of education, said Jain. He informed that the UGC has prepared the framework of IDP.

The IDP will also help in increasing the Gross Enrollment Rate of Higher Education. The basic objective of the Institutional Development Plan is to make students a successful citizen by improving the quality and infrastructure of educational institutions, said Jain.

In the National Education Policy, it will be mandatory for every educational institution to prepare an institutional development plan, he added.

The former Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University and National President of Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education Kailash Chandra Sharma said, It is the responsibility of every university to prepare standards of university level from an academic point of view. The VCs of universities and principals of colleges should prepare a time bound strategy.

Curriculum should be changed at regular intervals and those subjects should be included which are useful for the students. Take your own initiative for experimental training, he added.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission Bharat Sharan Singh said, If the higher educational institutions update the checklist under a proper system, then naturally the institutional development plan will be successful.

In the workshop, Ravindra Kanhare, president of admission and fee regulatory committee, convener of Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education, Shashiranjan Akela, vice chancellors of various universities and principals of colleges were present.

