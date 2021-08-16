Bhopal: Identifying the non-vaccinated; 1,800 Anganwadi workers to make door-to-door visit

BHOPAL: Door -to -door campaign has been launched to identify non-vaccinated beneficiaries in the state capital. As many as 1,800 Anganwadi workers have been pressed into service by the district administration to identify those 3 lakh non-vaccinated beneficiaries.

To boost the pace of vaccination, a door-to-door survey has begun – under the plan of district administration and of the health department – in the state capital. Against a target of vaccinating a population of 19.30 lakh people, only 16.30 lakh people have received their first dose of vaccine.

A total of 20.52 lakh people have received first and second doses in Bhopal. This includes 11,34,570 males and 9,17, 572 females. Apart from this, another 450 people of ‘others’ category have been jabbed. 17, 98, 114 people have got shots of Coveshield and 2,53, 627 people have got Covaxin. At the same time, 11, 70,000 in the age group of 18 to 44 years, 5, 80,459 in the age group of 45 to 60 and 3,70,000 in the age group of 60 years have been vaccinated.

Collector Avinash Lavania has directed these Anganwadi workers to identify and vaccinate those people who did not get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. He said, “ Efforts are being made to get all the targeted people in Bhopal vaccinated. For this, a survey was launched by the Women and Child Development Department from Thursday. For this, as many as 1800 Anganwadi workers have been pressed into service.”

CMHO Dr Prabhkar Tiwari said, “ We are preparing database of non-vaccinated beneficiaries to cover entire population of state capital for vaccination keeping possible third wave of corona. Once they are identified, special campaign will be launched to vaccinate them.”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:54 PM IST