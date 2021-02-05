BHOPAL: Iconic painter Sayed Haider Raza's centenary celebrations begin in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi

New Delhi/ Bhopal: Marking the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of iconic Indian modernist master Sayed Haider Raza, the Raza Foundation is organising a series of events in February 2021 in New Delhi, Mandla and other cities.



Raza, who was born in 1922 in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla - a place that he carried with him during his decades in France, was awarded the civilian honour Padma Shri in 1981, the Padma Bhushan in 2007, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2013. A founder of the enormously influential Progressive Artists group, he combined western abstraction with Indian visual traditions and helped to create a uniquely Indian style of contemporary art. One of the Raza's signature motifs is that of the dot, or 'bindu'. He returned to India in 2010, and passed away on July 23, 2016.



Raza's 100th year of age starts on February 22 in 2021, said the Raza Foundation, an arts and culture organisation he set up.



"In February 2021 a series of shows of Raza's prints along with art workshops, readings etc are being organised in Jabalpur (Raza Vitaan), Kanha (Raza Aranya), Indore (Raza Valay), Ujjain (Raza Sambhav), Mandla (Raza Mandal), Ahmedabad (Raza Vistar), Bhopal (Raza Madhya)," said the Foundation in a note.