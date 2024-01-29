Bhopal: IAS Officers Shifted, Powerful Officers Of Shivraj-Led Govt Sent To Loop Line | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government made another administrative reshuffle on Sunday when all the officers loyal to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were sent to the loop line. The officers, who were removed after Mohan Yadav became the Chief Minister, were transferred, though they were given insignificant departments. Manish Rastogi, who was principal secretary (PS) during the tenure of Chouhan, was sent as PS (jails). Similarly, Manish Singh was shifted as registrar to MP State Consumers Disputes Redressal Forum. Neeraj Vashisht was shifted as director of Semi Nomadic Tribes’ Welfare Department.

Rastogi was given posting after 43 days, Singh after 40 days and Vashisht after 38 days. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Manu Shrivastava was sent to energy and new and renewal energy department. Shrivastava will also look after the technical education and cottage and village industries department. PS Sanjay Kumar Shukla was transferred as PS (Raj Bhawan) and DP Ahuja as PS (PWD). Sukhveer Singh was shifted from PWD and sent as PS of horticulture department. E Ramesh Kumar was transferred as PS of SC/ST welfare, religious trust and endowments, commissioner of SC/ST (additional charge).

Nishant Warwade, who returned from study leave, was made the commissioner of higher education department. Sanjeev Singh was shifted to ED-EPCO and RR Bhonsle, who was heading the women and child welfare department, was sent as commissioner of social justice department. Similarly, managing director of handicraft development corporation Sufiyah Faruqui Wali was sent as commissioner of women and child welfare department. Tarun Rathi was transferred as director of water & land management institute and Saurav Kumar as commissioner of backward caste welfare department.

Likewise, Mohit Bundas was transferred as director of handicraft development corporation, Nidhi Nivedita as managing director of women’s finance development corporation, Kumar Puroshottam as deputy secretary of backward caste welfare department and Kishore Kanyal as deputy secretary of forest department. Additional chief secretary SN Mishra was given the transport department and Malay Shrivastava the public health department. M Selvendran was given the additional charge of the commissioner of horticulture department.