 Bhopal: IAS Officer Urges Muslims To Take Vegetarian Food
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: IAS Officer Urges Muslims To Take Vegetarian Food

Bhopal: IAS Officer Urges Muslims To Take Vegetarian Food

In a social media post on Thursday, Khan urged the Muslims to take vegetarian food and to maintain cordial relations with the Brahmins.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who was once on government’s, has now appealed to the Muslim League to protect cows.

In a social media post on Thursday, Khan urged the Muslims to take vegetarian food and to maintain cordial relations with the Brahmins.

Khan wrote that the Muslims should protect cows and protest against religious conversion.

Forcing people to change their religion is against Islam. His tweet came at a time when religious conversion in a Damoh school has raised a storm in the state.

Khan hogged the limelight after writing a book, “Brahman the Great.”

Nevertheless, Khan invited the government’s wrath last year for his comments on the film “Kashmir Files.”

Home Minister Narottam Mishra also warned him for his comments, and the personnel department issued him a notice.

Now, Khan sends posts on social media in favour of nationalists.

Read Also
MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Meets Farmers' Unions In Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: IAS Officer Urges Muslims To Take Vegetarian Food

Bhopal: IAS Officer Urges Muslims To Take Vegetarian Food

Bhopal: Congress To Corner Ministers Over Their Properties

Bhopal: Congress To Corner Ministers Over Their Properties

Bhopal: 11L Women Won’t Get Rs 1K Under Ladli Benha Yojana

Bhopal: 11L Women Won’t Get Rs 1K Under Ladli Benha Yojana

Bhopal: Rescue Efforts To Save Shristi Fails, Body Fished Out From Bore Well

Bhopal: Rescue Efforts To Save Shristi Fails, Body Fished Out From Bore Well

Religious conversion: Damoh school got clean chit in 2021

Religious conversion: Damoh school got clean chit in 2021