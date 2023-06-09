Bhopal: IAS Officer Urges Muslims To Take Vegetarian Food

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who was once on government’s, has now appealed to the Muslim League to protect cows.

In a social media post on Thursday, Khan urged the Muslims to take vegetarian food and to maintain cordial relations with the Brahmins.

Khan wrote that the Muslims should protect cows and protest against religious conversion.

Forcing people to change their religion is against Islam. His tweet came at a time when religious conversion in a Damoh school has raised a storm in the state.

Khan hogged the limelight after writing a book, “Brahman the Great.”

Nevertheless, Khan invited the government’s wrath last year for his comments on the film “Kashmir Files.”

Home Minister Narottam Mishra also warned him for his comments, and the personnel department issued him a notice.

Now, Khan sends posts on social media in favour of nationalists.

