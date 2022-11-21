Bhopal: IAS appointment in medical colleges

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Medical Teachers’ association and Junior doctors' association (JUDA) will protest a bill to be tabled in cabinet for appointing administrators in 13 government medical colleges. They will start a protest on Monday. First day, it will be a symbolic protest. JUDA president Dr Amit Tandiya said, “Government is planning to bring a bill to appoint administrator (IAS) in medical colleges. We will protest. From Monday, the MP Medical Association will sport black badges as symbolic protest. JUDA will support the MP Medical Association.” JUDA president said, “Currently, doctors are appointed as dean and medical superintendent to run the administration in medical colleges as well as hospitals attached to colleges. Now IAS officers will be appointed, and the entire scene will be changed. Doctors will not tolerate it.” Medical Teachers' Association General secretary of the association Dr Rakesh Malviya said that rather than improving the condition of medical colleges such appointments would spoil the system. "There is no need to do that, because there are already many IAS and SAS officers including divisional commissioners and additional chief secretaries to oversee the health services," Dr Malviya said.