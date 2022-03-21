Bhopal: I-T searches against sugar bizmen in Jabalpur, Bhopal, Narsinghpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Income Tax department sleuths conducted searches at more than a dozen premises of businessmen associated with sugar industry in Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Bhopal on Monday, said an official.

Main centre of action was in Jabalpur where the I-T teams conducted searches at the premises of sugar wholesalers Bharat Chinani and Suresh Hathwani. Sources said that Chinani and Hathwani used to make invoice in names of their servants and evade taxes.

Initial estimates suggest tax evasion up to Rs 100 crore using fraudulent means. Both the traders are one of the biggest dealers of sugar and supply it across the state. They buy it directly from the sugar mills, said a department officer.

Huge amount of tax evasion is expected from Chinani and Hathwani as large quantity of gold, gold ornaments and precious stones and diamond jewellery have been recovered from their house.

The links from Jabalpur search led the income tax teams to search sugar factory in Narsinghpur and its owner Syed Nawab Raza’s house in Bhopal. Sources say that Raza owns Mahakaushal Sugar Mills and supplies sugar to the businessmen whose premises were searched in Jabalpur.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:18 PM IST