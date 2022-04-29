Bhopal: I have become leader of Opposition with Nath’s blessings, says Govind Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New leader of Opposition as nominated by Congress legislature party (CLP) Govind Singh said on Thursday he had got the position with the blessings of his predecessor Kamal Nath.

Nath resigned from the position in a letter to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi which was accepted by her on Thursday itself.

Seven times Congress MLA from Lahar constituency in Bhind district former minister Govind Singh said, “Congress will fight against the BJP government’s misrule inside and outside the state assembly and strengthen the party for 2023 state legislative assembly elections.”

In reply to a question from journalists he said he was not bothered what BJP was doing. He was going to focus on his job given by the party president to him.

Govind Singh’s name as the probable leader Opposition had been doing the rounds in the Congress circles for a long time. Once, Home minister Narottam Mishra ‘recommended’ his name to be nominated for the post during the state legislative assembly’s budget session in March this year.

Govind Singh takes up the responsibility when the Congress party is plagued with infighting within and outside the CLP. He has a major challenge to win the trust of various factions to show a united face of the CLP and take on the government.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:37 AM IST