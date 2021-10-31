Bhopal: I got myself tested 60 to 70 times, wife and daughter hospitalised with Covid-19, says Bhopal DIG

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recalling his duties during pandemic which is still a big challenge to deal with particularly for frontline warriors like police officers and personnel deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Bhopal Irshad Wali said his wife and daughter were hospitalised too during the second wave of Covid-19 and that he has got himself tested for Coronavirus at least 60 to 70 times.

In a conversation with Free Press editorial team in Bhopal a 2004 batch IPS officer Irshad Wali said, “The second wave in particular in April and May this year was a tough challenge for us. It so happened several times that the person or persons sitting near me or accompanying me tested positive for Coronavirus and I had to get myself tested for the virus but every time the test report came negative. This happened at least 60 to 70 times.”

A native of Bhagalpur in Bihar Wali said his wife and daughter too were affected by the disease and had to be hospitalised. It was the period when the police force lost at least 8 of its personnel but ‘We did whatever there was in our command to check spread of the virus and keep the people indoors without being harsh against them during the lockdown period in particular’.

“My duty didn’t allow me to stay indoors. I was on the streets besides meeting people and persuading them to follow Covid protocols. I took Covid test the moment I had doubt. I used to go to JP Hospital for the Covid test. It was so frequent that David who used to take the sample recognised me well”, said Wali.

His immunity may have shielded him from Covid-19 but fitness of Irshad Wali is attained more through avoidance of food than going to gymnasium he occasionally visits at police lines. In fact, he has a long list of don’ts when it comes to having any food at any place.

“Though I like veg and non-veg food both, I try to keep myself away from food items made of refined flour (Maida) and spicy food. This is why I am not a social person (He laughs). In my view having food twice a day is enough to remain fit. Less the frequency of food less the secretion of insulin required in the body”, said Wali who will be completing three years in his office in January.

Not being able to read books he buys, due to his busy schedule, is one of his regrets. “You can still see some books in my car but I hardly find any time to read. But whatever time I get I prefer reading the biographies of legends mentioned in our history”, he added.

