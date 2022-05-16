Bhopal: Hypertension cases increased by 10% post–pandemic period, warn cardiologists on World Hypertension Day

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Hypertension patients have increased by 10pc post pandemic period. It is just because of anxiety disorder after Covid, according to cardiologists. Hypertension (high blood pressure) significantly increases the risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

High blood pressure mostly doesn't show up in the form of warning signs or symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they come as early morning headaches, nosebleeds, irregular heartbeat patterns, changes in vision and buzzing in ears. The only way to detect high blood pressure (BP) is by measuring it. Individuals can measure their BP using devices or consult a general physician.

Cardiologist Dr RK Singh, Professor of Gandhi Medical College said, “Patients increased by 5pc to 10pc post pandemic period. It may be because of a break in their regular exercise routine or irregular diet. People should consult doctors for regular check-up and they should consume medicines till their blood pressure becomes normal.”

Dr Singh further said, “Such patients should restrict consumption of salt, regulate their diet and spend at least one hour for walk. Cases increased just because of lockdown.”

Similarly, RS Mina, professor cardiologist in GMC, said, “Pulse rate is higher in most of the patients post pandemic period. People complain of anxiety. Just because of such disorder, the pulse rate increases. Diabetes cases have also increased post pandemic period.”

Hypertension is a silent killer. Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the blood vessels in the body. Hypertension occurs when blood pressure remains too high for an extended period.

In 2022, the theme is Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.

Prevent Hypertension: Although hypertension is a lifestyle disease, it is possible to keep it at bay. To prevent high blood pressure, one needs to follow certain changes in lifestyle such as:

Reduce salt intake.

Consume more fruit and vegetables.

Be physically active daily.

Avoid smoking and other forms of tobacco.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Reduce intake of foods high in fats.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:49 PM IST