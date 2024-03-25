Bhopal: Hubby Booked For Demanding ₹5L Dowry From Wife, Subjecting Her To Unnatural Sex | Pic for representation | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police in the city have registered a case against a man for allegedly torturing his wife for dowry and subjecting her to unnatural sex when she did not meet his demands, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused man is currently absconding but will be apprehended soon.

The Bagsewaniya police reported that the woman, who is from Bhopal, married the accused named Praveen Nagle in January 2023. The couple resided in the Bagsewaniya area of Bhopal, and a few months after their marriage, Nagle allegedly began torturing his wife for dowry. He demanded Rs 5 lakh from her in cash. When she refused, Nagle reportedly engaged in unnatural sexual acts with her.

Frustrated and distressed by the ordeal, the woman approached the Bag Sewaniya police on Monday and filed a complaint against the accused. The police mentioned that the accused man is currently evading arrest, but they are optimistic about apprehending him soon.

Elderly man who rammed into car door at 11 no. bus stop dies during treatment at hospital

An elderly man aged 70 had rammed into the door of a car at 11 number bus stop area of the city on March 18, after the car driver opened the gate abruptly, the police said, adding that the victim man died while undergoing treatment on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

As per Habibganj police, the man who died has been identified as Arvind Pawar (70), a resident of Habibganj area of the city. He was a retired clerk, and had headed out of his house on March 18 on his two-wheeler for some work.

As soon as he reached the 11 number bus stop, and tried to pass from the side of a Sedan car, the car driver abruptly opened the car door. Pawar fell down on the ground and had sustained grievous injuries on his head, after which he was rushed to the hospital. After hanging between life and death for six days, he died on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

The police said they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused car driver.