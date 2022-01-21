Bhopal: Housing society clerk assault Lokayukta team to evade arrest; Injures self with knife, held

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk posted at MP housing society Vikas Mandal Gomantak Parisar Bhopal assaulted the Lokayukta team when they went to arrest him in connection with graft on Thursday, said the officials.

Lokayukta had caught red-handed the lower division clerk of MP housing society Vikas Mandal Gomantak Parisar Bhopal accepting Rs 4000 bribe. When tem tried to arrest the clerk Prahlad Shrivastava, he tried to harm himself with a knife and when a constable tried to stop†him, the†clerk assaulted thec cop with the knife.

SP Lokayukta Bhopal, Manu Vyas told Free Press that the police †had received a complaint from Gopal Singh Rathore, a resident of Nehru Nagar, accusing the clerk of demanding Rs 10,000 to issue no object certification (NOC) for construction of† room and removal of a tin shed. The clerk later agreed to issue NOC for Rs 4000.

After verification of the complaint, the Lokayukta team, led by inspector Mayuri Gour, laid a trap to catch the clerk red handed accepting a bribe.

As per plan, on Thursday, the team caught the clerk red-handed while he was accepting the cash from Rathore. To evade arrest, the clerk first tried to harm himself with a knife and attacked one of the constables Vinod Malviya when he tried to stop him. The clerk assaulted the cop with the knife, which he had kept in his table drawer.

The police have registered a case under section 7 of Prevention Of Corruption Act and one more case has been registered in TT Nagar police station for assaulting the Lokayukta team.

