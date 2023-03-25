Bhopal: Houses built in violation of norms to attract action

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has asked the municipal corporation and municipalities to take action against those houses or under construction houses which have come up on over 5k square feet and have violated permission or have not taken permission.

Principal secretary, urban development and housing construction, Neeraj Mandloi has written a letter to commissioners of all municipal corporations and chief municipal officers (CMOs).

He said, it is mandatory to inspect buildings either constructed or under construction on over 5k square feet in cities. It should be ensured that construction takes place as per permission. If the construction is against the permission, then action should be taken under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 and Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act, 1961.

The cases in which compounding could be applicable should be dealt accordingly. Illegal construction should be removed in cases which are not eligible for compounding. The local bodies should ensure that properties enlisted in GIS Survey have building permission and construction is according to it.

The entire exercise has to be done only through the medium of ABPAS Software. He directed to carry out a special drive and take necessary action. His instructions come in the wake of mushrooming of illegal constructions in cities and towns.

