Bhopal: House of two of four accused of gangrape razed in Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The houses of four persons accused of raping a 20-year-old girl were razed in Jaisi Nagar police station area in Sagar district on Friday. The Jaisi Nagar police have arrested three accused including two minors involved in gang rape that took place on Thursday.

A-20 year old girl was going with her brother-in-law on motorcycle to meet her elder sister on Thursday at 4 pm. Midway, in jungle near Rampura, four men stopped them and thrashed the bother-in-law and caught hold of the girl.

After beating the man, the four dragged the girl in the jungle and raped her one by one in front of the man, said Sagar SP Tarun Nayak.

The four took away the motorcycle and also the girl with them, the man anyhow reached the police station and narrated the ordeal, the police team rushed to the spot and recovered the girl and also arrested accused. Two accused who are minor were detained. The police have seized the motorcycle.

The main accused fled towards jungle. The police have announced the reward of Rs 20,000 on the accused on his arrest. According to SP, the houses of two accused were demolished in presence of district collector Deepak Araya and other administrative staff.

The police have registered the case under Section 376 and other relevant sections of IPC against them and have launched the manhunt to arrest the main accused.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:05 AM IST