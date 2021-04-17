Bhopal: Hotel receptionist duped of Rs 14.30 lakh by man who posed as share market broker

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old hotel receptionist was duped of Rs 14.30 lakh by a man he had met in hotel where he worked. The accused had promised him hefty returns on investment in share market and in Bitcoin. The TT Nagar police staff have registered a case and initiated probe.

According to sub inspector Sunil Raghuvanshi, complainant Rahul Yadav works in a hotel in TT Nagar. He met accused Ayush Aryan when the latter visited the hotel. Aryan identified himself as a resident of Uttar Pradesh and a share market broker. Aryan told him that he will ensure multiple returns on his investments in Bitcoin. The complainant’s father had retired from a job and Yadav used his savings for investment.

He gave accused Rs 14.30 lakh from August 2020 and March 2021. The accused kept him in the dark with fake information of profits on his investments. However, in March the accused started avoiding Yadav and even changed his contact number. When Rahul failed to trace him, he lodged a police complaint. The police have registered case under Sections 406 and 420 of IPC.