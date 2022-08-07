Bhopal: Hospitals' safety audit across state from Aug 10

Fire in New Life Multispecialty Hospital, Jabalpur. | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department is going to inspect safety norms at hospitals and nursing homes across the state from August 10. The safety audit will continue till August 31, said an order of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health Mohammed Suleman. Notice will be issued to the hospitals if found lacking required safety measures at their establishments. The administration can even cancel their registration if need be. The direction comes in wake of Jabalpur's New Life Hospital fire tragedy which claimed eight lives. Circular has been issued to all collectors and Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs), Municipal Commissioner, and Chief Electrical and Safety Inspector to inspect the nursing homes.

Depending on the number of nursing homes in the districts, the inspection will begin from Wednesday. Inspection team along with doctors, employees of Municipal Corporation and the electricity department will conduct the medical facilities.

Following the order, Bhopal CMHO Prabhakar Tiwari has formed an eight-member team which includes a doctor, an assistant and a municipal fire officer.

Inspection teams to be formed

The ACS Health has prepared a format for the inspection of Nursing Homes.

Inspection teams of all the districts will have to submit the investigation report in the same format. After the inspection, the team will have to submit its report to the CMHO. Immediately notices will be issued to the hospitals where the shortcomings are found. A copy of the inspection report will also be attached with the show cause notice. In this, the defects found during the inspection will also be mentioned.

Notices to be issued over laxity

The CHMO will issue show cause notices to hospital administration if any laxity is found in connection with fire and electrical safety. A copy of the notice will be sent through email, WhatsApp. Action will be taken if the hospital fails to respond within a month. If the reply is not found satisfactory, then the registration of the nursing home will be cancelled by issuing a speaking order against the operator of the nursing home.

