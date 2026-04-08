Bhopal Hospital Firing: CCTV Surfaces After 25 Days Of Hamidia Firing; Accused To Be Brought On Warrant | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 25 days after the firing incident at Hamidia Hospital, CCTV footage of the gunshot surfaced on Wednesday. The video shows the notorious criminal Shadab Qureshi, alias Gate, brandishing a pistol and a knife at the emergency gate on March 14.

Qureshi can be seen standing outside the hospital gate for nearly five minutes during the incident, in which he fired three shots. Despite efforts by some bystanders to calm him down, he allegedly targeted the history-sheeter Lallu Rais and his son. One of the bullets fired by him hit the glass of the door of the emergency medicine ward before he fled the spot.

Meanwhile, police officials said that preparations were underway to bring Qureshi from Jalgaon Jail on a production warrant for further questioning. Qureshi is currently lodged in Jalgaon Jail in connection with an illegal arms case.

Investigations reveal that the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry between Qureshi and Rais, both known criminals with multiple cases against them. The conflict intensified two years ago when Rais's son Imran allegedly attacked Qureshi's brother.

Police also suspect that disputes over gambling and betting operations led to enmity, as Rais had reportedly shared related videos with authorities. Station house officer KG Shukla said that all other suspects involved in the firing have been arrested and sent to jail.