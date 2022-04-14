Bhopal: Homemakers learn clay-carving, engraving at IGRMS

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Women homemakers from the city are learning clay-carving and engraving techniques under the guidance of modeller K Sheshadri at Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city .

They earned the experience of hands-on skills. The expert guided the participants in moulding clay into fascinating shapes.

It was interesting to see their creativity with clay. Some created different types of relief work. The clay relief work is classified according to the height of the figures from the background. The relief art means clay embossed sculptural art with the help of wood plate.

Sheshadri said that the word mural is derived from the Latin word murus. The meaning of the murus itself is the wall and this art is conveyed to the society through the walls. Murals are the means of conveying any story or message.

Jataka tales were narrated through murals in the Ajanta caves. 3D is a type of artwork painted or drawn in a specific way that creates an optical illusion that tricks the mind into believing that the 2D artwork they are seeing is actually three dimensional. Participants are learning to make murals based on a story.

Participants said that during the two years of lockdown, they had to work hard in their homes. They had to cook more variety of food and take care of the children and the elderly at home. They appreciated the director of the museum P K Mishra for providing a platform to them to learn creative skills.

