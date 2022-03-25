Bhopal: Home minister warns Zomato not to jeopardise lives of people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister warned food delivery company Zomato not to jeopardise lives of people on roads by promising delivery of food in 10 minutes at any destination which is 4 kilometres away.

“How is it possible that a delivery boy can cover 4 kilometres in 10 minutes? It’s possible when one drives like wind. And this will endanger lives of people on the streets”, said the home minister talking to media persons on Friday morning.

He said he would like to warn Zomato not to offer such services which are impractical and don’t conform to traffic rules.

He said, “If any accident takes place because of the company’s impractical services it will be the responsibility of the company and strict action will be taken against it.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:03 AM IST