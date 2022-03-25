Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces govt jobs for youth, industrial clusters for women entrepreneurs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the government will soon recruit one lakh youth and will set up industrial clusters in Indore and Bhopal for women entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the local Ravindra Sabhagam on the completion of two years of his fourth term.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Chouhan gave sector-wise details of the steps taken by the State Government for the welfare of different sections in the last two years and announced the launch of many new welfare programmes.

"More than how many years the tenure of any person has been in any post, it is more important than how the fruitfulness his tenure is. "I have fulfilled the responsibility of completing the works of public welfare with public co-operation under the guidance of a leader like Kushabhau Thakre and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the Chief Minister.

"I assure the sons and daughters of the state that about one lakh more government recruitments will be made. Now in the 6,000 police recruitments that will come out, we have decided that 50 per cent marks will be for written examination and 50 per cent marks for physical test," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 'Ladli Lakshmi Diwas' will be observed on May 2 and 'Ladli Lakshmi Sammelan' will be conducted across the state.

"To help women entrepreneurs we are setting up a Rs 100 crore Mukhyamantri Nari Samman Kosh. We will develop industrial clusters for women entrepreneurs in Bhopal and Indore so that women are encouraged to venture into entrepreneurship. We have decided that 'Ladli Lakshmi Diwas' will be observed on May 2 and 'Ladli Lakshmi Sammelan' will be conducted across the state," he said.

The government has also decided to give 50 per cent reservation in the job of teachers to women and 30 per cent reservation in police recruitment.

The Chief Minister said that due to the recruitment of daughters in the police, they are getting opportunities to work in this field and they are discharging their duties well.

Chouhan further said that Madhya Pradesh achieved a growth rate of 19.7 per cent amid the COVID pandemic this year, this has been the highest in India.

"During Congress's tenure till 2003 per capita income was Rs 13,000 but today it has become over Rs 1.24 lakh in the state. The contribution of Madhya Pradesh in the country's economy has increased to 4.6 per cent. Our exports are increasing continuously," said the Chief Minister.

He said that along with the children of parents who died due to corona, other destitute children are also being supported by the Government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi made unprecedented efforts to control a pandemic like a coronavirus. Its vaccine was manufactured for the first time in India. In the past, other countries had to depend on such vaccines. Oxygen Express was run to supply oxygen. Tankers were dispatched with the help of the Air Force. Millions of lives were saved due to the prompt delivery of life-saving injections like Remdesivir. The Madhya Pradesh government made efforts to neutralise the third wave of the corona. Vaccines also play a major role in this," he said.

He said that the arrangements are being made to provide a pension of Rs 5,000 per month, besides education and ration to the children of the state who lost their parents to corona. "These facilities will be given to them till they get employment. Compassionate appointments have also been given to family members in such cases in the state," he added.

The Chief Minister also promised to provide 10 lakh houses in a year and for which the government has allocated Rs 10,0000 crores. "We will ensure that in the next three years none of the poor will live in makeshift huts and slums," he added.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that implementation of Bhoo-awasiya Adhikar Yojana is also being done.

"Due to the expansion of families, many members cannot live in one home, each family should have their own plot. Registration is being done for this. 21,000 acres of land has been freed from the Mafia in the state, on which houses of the poor will be built. Chief Minister Chouhan said that an annual amount up to 5 lakh is being given for treatment through Ayushman card," he said.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Udyam Kranti Yojana would be launched in a new form in the month of April. "In this, a loan ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be given to start its work. The government will give a guarantee for this. The government will also give subsidy in interest for 5 years," he added.

The Chief Minister said that small traders are also being given a loan of Rs 10,000 without interest to start their work.

"We have made Mukhyamantri Grameen Path Vendor Scheme in the village. Till now 5 lakh people have got benefit under PM Street Vendor Scheme and more than 4.50 lakh people have got benefit under Gramin Path Vendor Scheme," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the current BJP government in the state have given Rs 1.72 lakh crores to farmers in their accounts in the last two years.

"Congress waived off the farmers' loan of Rs 6,000 crores under which they asked the banks to pay half of it and ruined them. We have given Rs 1.72 lakh crores to farmers in their accounts in the last two years," he said.

He said that now the wheat of Madhya Pradesh will be exported all over the world. "Mandi tax will not be levied on wheat exported abroad," he added.

