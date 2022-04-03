Bhopal: Holy month Ramzan begins, mass prayers after 2 Covid-hit years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The holy month of Ramzan began on Sunday after the moon was sighted Saturday night. People came out of their houses for mass prayers at mosques in the state capital after a gap of two Covid-hit years.

Since the first roza of holy month was on a weekend, it allowed Muslims to spend festival with their families.

City qazi Mushtaq Ahmad Naqvi said, “After two long years, we are coming out to offer prayers at mosques. We hope that our prayers help to eradicate Covid-19. We should, however, still be cautious as pandemic has not receded. Only precaution can help us stay alive.”

He urged adults to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. Business establishments by Muslims, especially in Old City, remained shut during the day though soaring temperature played a role in it.

The market was decked up with shops selling edibles and clothes. The stalls of edibles like nukti khare, doodh faini, sheermal, bakarkhani, dates, fruits and cold drinks gathered footfalls in thousands for the first Iftari of holy month.

Businessman Mohammad Shawar said that after spending 2 years in lock down, a ban-free Ramzan brought hope for him and the first day was profitable.

The shops of clothes and itra (perfume) displayed fresh stock. Women and children visited market for a restriction-free Ramzan for two years. A social worker Tabassum Khan shared plans for pious month. She along with her organisation has planned charity for needy.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:33 PM IST