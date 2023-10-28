 Bhopal: Hit By Vehicle, Daily Wager Dies
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man riding a motorcycle without wearing helmet was run over by an unidentified speeding vehicle in Bilkhiriya on late Thursday night, the police said. Daily wager Kailash Banjara (35) was admitted to hospital where he died during treatment.

Investigating officer (IO) CL Yadav said Banjara was lying unconscious and was spotted by passers-by. His bike was lying near him. As he was bleeding profusely, the passers-by rushed him to JP Hospital. The police have registered a case against errant driver. The body was sent to post-mortem. Probe is on.

