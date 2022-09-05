Bhopal: Hindu Utsav Samiti demands closure of wine shops on Anant Chaturdashi procession routes

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS), on Monday, demanded that wine shops located on Anant Chaturdashi procession routes be closed two hours before and two hours after idols immersion on the festival day.

“It creates an awkward situation for devotees when procession passes through and wine shops remain open,” HUS president Kailash Baigwani said.

Baigwani visited Rani Kamlapati Ghat to review preparations for idols’ immersion on Monday. He also appealed to administration to shift roadside vendors so that devotees would not face problems while performing immersion puja, aarti.

He also demanded that at all the electricity service lines, disc cable, telephone etc lines be placed in one line so that the residents don’t face problems due to breaking of wires. Breaking of electric wires disrupt water supply, HUS leader added.

Earlier, HUS had demanded repair of potholed roads of procession route. Due to heavy rain, roads in most areas have damaged.