 Bhopal: Hindi Version Of Brahmin The Great Launched
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindi version of book, Brahmin The Great, penned by Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Niyaz Khan was launched at Hindi Bhavan on Saturday. Former IG (police) Shailendra Shrivastava, Dr JP Paliwal and others were also present.

In this book, the mind of Brahmin has been described as sharp. He has said in his book that if Brahmins are given leadership in every field or made advisors, then the country can change in many ways.

Praising Brahmins, Niyaz said that even after 3,000 years, Vedas continued to develop and their importance did not decrease. Cultures are changing very fast and only Brahmins can protect Indian culture.

