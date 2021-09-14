Bhopal: Hindi is our identity, says senior official P Narhari 

BHOPAL: Hindi is not only our identity but also the carrier of our values and culture, said P Narhari, secretary, MSME to the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

It is the most scientific language of the world and forms a bridge between our ancient knowledge and past and our modern present, he says.

Narhari was speaking at a function organised online by Official Language Implementation Committee of MANIT here on Tuesday.

He said the three-language formula adopted by the Central Government has ensured that students in the southern states also have a working knowledge of the language. Narhari said that all departments and ministries of Union Government have developed Hindi websites, contributing not only to the spread of the language across the country but also ensuring that people who don’t know English can also access the information provided on these websites.

Solar man of India Chetan Singh Solanki said three of his books on solar energy have been published in Hindi.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Schools for all classes to reopen from September 20

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:14 PM IST