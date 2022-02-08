Bhopal: Hilarious story of lockdown wedding in Orchha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid-induced national lockdown imposed in March 2020 was a somber affair, with sad and even tragic consequences. But a film script writer and producer Rajat Vyas from the state has come out with its hilarious side.

‘Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal’, a six-episode web series, will stream on OTT platform ‘Hungama Play’ from Wednesday. The web series was entirely shot in Orchha including Laxmi Narayan and Radhakrishna Temples, Jehangir Mahal, Chhatri, Ghats and Amer Hotel in August last year.

Most of the actors are from Madhya Pradesh like Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Jhansi, Gwalior. Nishant Singh Malkani and Ada Khan from Mumbai are in the lead roles.

Directed by Sanjeev Chaddha, the webseries is about how the plans of a Thakur family to hold a big fat Indian wedding run aground due to the sudden imposition of the lockdown. Palak Kapoor is the Creative Director of the webseries, produced by Vyas and Chaddha under Sixth sense entertainments.

Rajat Vyas hails from Indore but currently lives in Mumbai. He has told the Free Press that while a lot has been written and said about the tragic fallout of the lockdown, there has been no attempt to explore its funnier side. And that is exactly what he has attempted to do, he says.

And so, all hell breaks loose for the family planning a lavish wedding when the lockdown is announced. The guest list is capped at 50 but the number of relatives and friends who have to be invited is much longer. It is the first webseries, based on lockdown weddings, he claims.

“My mother is a Thakur. So, over the past 40 years, I have attended numerous marriages in Thakur families, where I saw how the elderly Tauji wanted a VVIP treatment as he was the eldest while the sons-in-law of the family complained that they were not being given their due respect. I have combined those old characters with the new one to produce comical situations,” he says.

How the family grapples with the cap on the number of guests and how relatives turn up in large numbers fearing that the host may be offended if they don’t attend the event are the staple of the web series.

“Over the past two years, we all have passed through a phase of stress, insecurity and fear. I hope my production will provide the people some relief from it,” says Vyas, who has written the scripts for many TV serials including Lapataganj and Nagin. He has earlier produced a web series ‘Khade Hain Teri Rahon Hain’ for Hotstar.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:19 PM IST