Bhopal: A goodwill gesture proves costly for woman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A goodwill gesture of providing a meal to her neighbour proved traumatic for a woman as her modesty was outraged many times, police said on Tuesday. The woman and her husband approached Gandhi Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the man, who is their neighbour. Police have registered a rape case against the man, no arrest has been as yet.

Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Kumar Sharma told media that the victim's family had good relations with their neighbours.

The victim told police that she was friends with the woman who lived in the neighbourhood. In November she had to go to Mumbai with some work and so had asked the victim to provide meal to her husband till she returned. The woman readily agreed. When the woman left the victim went with the tiffin to her neeighbour’s house, however, the man sexually assaulted her. He continued to outrage her modesty several times in absence of his wife. When the woman returned, the victim confided in her and told about the ordeal.

Later the couple filed a police complaint. The police have registered a case under section 376 (N) of IPC and started the investigations. No arrest was made till the report was filed last.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:57 PM IST