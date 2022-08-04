Bhopal: Hike in Dearness Relief to pensioners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government issued instructions to all departments to pay approved Dearness Relief to the pensioners. At present, Dearness Relief at the rate of 164% on basic pension / family pension in the Sixth Pay Scale and at the rate of 17% in Seventh Pay Scale is approved for pensioners / family pensioners of the state government from October 1, 2021.

As per government order, the rate of dearness relief payable to pensioners, family pensioners at present has been increased from May 1, 2022. At present, rate of growth of dearness relief was 10% on 6th pay scale and 5% on 7th pay scale. According to the new order, the revised dearness relief rate will be 174% on 6th pay scale and 22 % on the 7th pay scale. The increased rate will be applicable from the pension of May 1, 2022 which is payable in June 2022.

Dearness relief will also be payable on additional pension payable to pensioners of age of 80 years or more.

Dearness relief will be payable on superannuation, retirement, disability and compensation pension. Employees dismissed or removed from service will also be eligible for dearness relief on the compassionate allowance accepted. Dearness relief will also be payable to pensioners receiving family pension and extraordinary pension as per relevant orders of the Finance Department.

If a person is placed in service on compassionate grounds due to the death of his/her spouse, dearness relief on family pension will not be eligible in such cases. If a person is in service at the time of the death of a spouse, he/she will be entitled to dearness relief on the family pension payable on account of the death of the spouse.

To such pensioners who have got a part of their pension commuted, dearness relief will be payable on their basic pension.

This order will also be applicable to such retired employees of the state government, who have drawn lump sum amounts on merger in Undertakings, Autonomous Institutions, Boards and Corporations etc. and who have become eligible for repatriation of one-third of the pension.