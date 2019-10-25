Bhopal: Higher education dept to go paperless

BHOPAL: Preparations have begun in higher education department to move towards paperless administration. Presentation was made by companies on Friday before the higher education minister and senior officials.

In the first phase internal administrative work will be shifted online while in second phase student-centric programmes will be converted paperless.

IT companies like NIC (National Informatics Centre), MAPIT (Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information and Technology) and CRISP (Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance) came with specific programmes and made presentation before the minister and the principal secretary of the department.

Higher education minister Jitu Patwari said efforts are on to make the department paperless. In the first phase administrative works of the department will be made online. Applications for leave, tours, reimbursements, sending and preparation of various reports, preparations of teaching modules besides overall correspondence will be done online.

In the second phase, focus would be given to student centric programmes to make them online. Though admission process of students has been made online but certain steps that remain manual too would be made online. Other process related to students like submitting of fees, attendance in classes, examinations, results etc all will be done online.

Higher education department is also planning to design a mobile application for the students which will act as a single point of contact. Students can get information about their attendance, status of fees, scholarships, timetable for exams and remedial classes etc through the mobile app.

A department official said that most of the modalities will be completed within a month and the programme to convert all work online will be started in phases from this academic session itself.

University Grants Commission has also advised use of IT in all universities and colleges and to bring in more transparency and quality.