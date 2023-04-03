 Bhopal: High Court stays government order on priority given to silos for storing grains
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: High Court stays government order on priority given to silos for storing grains

Bhopal: High Court stays government order on priority given to silos for storing grains

Interim order follows plea by 20 warehouse owners

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Monday stayed the state government’s order, which gives priority to storing grains the latter purchases in silos instead of warehouses.

The state government’s order has upset owners of warehouses who moved High Court to challenge it. Neha Shukla and 20 others had filed petitions against the state government.

Justice Vishal Ghagat issued the interim order and asked government to submit reply within 1 week.

Counsel appearing for petitioner submitted that once the bidding period was over and parties had entered bidding process, respondents could not change the terms and conditions of contract. Advocate Ajay Mishra and Satyendra Jyotish appeared on behalf of petitioners.

As per the case, petitioners own warehouses, which store the grains purchased by the government. On March 27, 2023, government issued an amendment letter in which it stated that it would give preference to silo for storing grains it purchases from farmers.

Advocate Satendra Jyotish said, “Policy was introduced by government for storing rabi crops in warehouses on February 23, 2023. How can it be changed suddenly on March 27, 2023. In view of this, the High Court has stayed the amended order issued on March 27, 2023.”

Read Also
Thai woman held at Bhopal airport for producing 3 different Aadhar IDs during checking
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: High Court stays government order on priority given to silos for storing grains

Bhopal: High Court stays government order on priority given to silos for storing grains

Scholarship fraud: High Court imposes Rs 25k cost on government for not submitting reply

Scholarship fraud: High Court imposes Rs 25k cost on government for not submitting reply

Bhopal: Traders up in arms against MLA’s roadside liquor outlet

Bhopal: Traders up in arms against MLA’s roadside liquor outlet

Bhopal: Gond painter Kumar Pusham’s work depicts tribal myths, nature

Bhopal: Gond painter Kumar Pusham’s work depicts tribal myths, nature

Bhopal: Remove liquor shops from residential areas, say women residents

Bhopal: Remove liquor shops from residential areas, say women residents