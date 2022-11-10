Bhopal: High Court leaves it up to 18-yr-old girl to decide on live-in relationship

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has refused to intervene, leaving the decision to an 18-year-old girl to decide whether she wants to live with her parents or live-in-partner. The court, hearing Habeas Corpus' petition filed by the girl's parents, said the girl was an adult and can take her own decisions. The girl, who is in a relationship with another girl, had left her parents home and is currently living with her same gender partner.

The girl’s parents had filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the High Court stating about ‘illegal confinement’ of their daughter. On their plea, the court had instructed police to present the girl before the court within 24 hours, said public prosecutor Advocate Suyas Thakur.

“The girl was produced in court . The court allowed her parents to convince her to live with them. The girl, however, refused to go with them. As the girl was above 18-year-old, the court refused to intervene allowing her to take decision on her own,” said Thakur.

The girl Riya(name changed) and her 22-year-old partner Suman (Name changed). Riya’s neighbour Suman lived alone after her parents’ death. The two girls grew up like sisters and Riya's parents took care of Suman as their own daughter.

Riya's father had retired from Ordnance Factory. When Riya was 17, she used to have regular fights with her parents and she would spend most of her time at Suman’s place.

In July 2022, Riya celebrated her 18th birthday and in August she along with Suman eloped and started living in a hostel in Bhopal. When Riya's father came to Bhopal to pick her up, Suman allegedly abused him and didn't even allow Riya to talk to him alone.

Riya's father thereafter filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court. The court summoned Riya and gave an hour to convince her to live with them. Riya, however, categorically told the court that she wanted to live with Suman and not her parents.