Bhopal: High Court final hearing on March 31 over OBC reservation in MPPSC

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Monday said it would hear on all petitions related to preliminary and main examinations and amendments made in MP Public Service Commission (MPSC) Rules on March 31. It will be a final hearing.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said interview to be held from March 29 would continue. There are 49 petitions pending in High Court in this regard.

The reservation for OBC was enhanced from 14% to 27%, which leads to 63%. The MP High Court stayed the reservation beyond 50%. The petitionerís counsel also argued that Supreme Court too had decided that reservation canít go beyond 50%.

The notice has been issued to state government and MPPSC, directing that only 14% reservation can be given to OBC in MPPSC 2019 recruitment process. The reply from the respondents has been sought that on what basis the candidates were being given 27% reservation in recruitment process.

A petition was filed in January 2021 in High Court by 65 candidates. A demand was raised through the petition that under the MP PSC Examination Recruitment Rules, 2015, the government had brought a controversial rule, after which the meritorious students of the reserved category were not selected in unreserved category.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:03 PM IST