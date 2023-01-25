Bhopal: High Court dismisses plea seeking PSC-2019 main exam afresh

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on Wednesday dismissed a writ appeal challenging the single bench’s order wherein MPPSC was directed to hold special state service examination-2019 for 2,721 reserved category candidates, who had cleared prelims-2019 in the revised results.

The appellants had moved court seeking the main exam afresh for all candidates who had cleared the prelims.

Division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra upheld the single bench order and rejected the appeal.

MPPSC had conducted preliminary exam-2019 as per Recruitment Rules-2015. However, it later amended the rules. MPPSC even conducted main exam, however, the court made the amended rules ultra virus with directing MPPSC to declare revise results of prelims.

The results had made 2721 more reserved category candidates qualified for the main exam. Following the development, the MPPSC had decided to hold main exam afresh for all candidates who had cleared the prelims but the single bench had ordered against this decision of MPPSC. The single bench had ordered for holding special exam for only 2,721 candidates.

