 Bhopal: Heritage Walk, Quiz Held For Slum Children
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Heritage Walk, Quiz Held For Slum Children

Bhopal: Heritage Walk, Quiz Held For Slum Children

The participants were given certificates by the department. A large number of youth and students from slum areas participated enthusiastically.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums organised a heritage walk and quiz for the students of slum areas at the State Museum in the city on Sunday to mark Gandhi Jayanti.  

The event was organised in association with Education Department to make the youths of slum areas aware about the archaeological, cultural and historical heritage of the state. The students visited all the 16 galleries of the museum. Students were informed about the state's pre-history and fossils, excavated materials, metal statues, inscriptions, statues, royal collection, textiles, freedom struggle, postage stamps, autographs, manuscripts, miniature paintings, currencies, weapons etc. 

The participants were given certificates by the department. A large number of youth and students from slum areas participated enthusiastically.   

Read Also
Operation Kachchhap: DRI Saves 955 Live Baby Gangetic Turtles From Nagpur, Bhopal & Chennai; 6...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: IAF Chief Returns Without Attending Air Show

Bhopal: IAF Chief Returns Without Attending Air Show

Bhopal: BMC Challenges NGT’S Adampur Landfill Fine In SC

Bhopal: BMC Challenges NGT’S Adampur Landfill Fine In SC

Bhopal: Students, Staff Pledge To Devote 2 Hrs A Week To Cleanliness

Bhopal: Students, Staff Pledge To Devote 2 Hrs A Week To Cleanliness

Bhopal: Monsoon Makes An Exit Leaving State With ‘Below-Average’ Rain

Bhopal: Monsoon Makes An Exit Leaving State With ‘Below-Average’ Rain

Bhopal: Wildlife Week Begins At Van Vihar

Bhopal: Wildlife Week Begins At Van Vihar