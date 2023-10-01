Bhopal: Heritage Walk, Quiz Held For Slum Children

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums organised a heritage walk and quiz for the students of slum areas at the State Museum in the city on Sunday to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

The event was organised in association with Education Department to make the youths of slum areas aware about the archaeological, cultural and historical heritage of the state. The students visited all the 16 galleries of the museum. Students were informed about the state's pre-history and fossils, excavated materials, metal statues, inscriptions, statues, royal collection, textiles, freedom struggle, postage stamps, autographs, manuscripts, miniature paintings, currencies, weapons etc.

The participants were given certificates by the department. A large number of youth and students from slum areas participated enthusiastically.

