Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:16 PM IST

Bhopal: Here is artistic coverlet for camels from Gujarat

Athariyu is decorated with appliqué designs and fabric tassels, which is made by Rabari women.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL: Athariyu, a coverlet for camels made by women of Rabari community in Gujarat, is the first Exhibit of Week of this month, which has been displayed on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. The exhibition began on Monday.

The length and width of the exhibit, collected from Rabari community from Kutch (Gujarat), are18.4 cm and 138 cm respectively.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra says Athariyu is a covering for camels, decorated with appliqué designs and fabric tassels, made by Rabari women.

Dhebariya Rabari, a subgroup of Rabaris, traditionally herds camels. They travel long distances through desert in search of pastures for their livestock. All things required for their survival are packed and carried by camels. So, camels are regarded as superior animals. They decorate the camel for processions during marriage, fairs and festivals.

Besides Athariyu, camels are decorated with other accessories like head cloth, rope and tassel ornaments for jaws, neck bands, garlands, knee ornaments etc, Mishra adds.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:16 PM IST
