Bhopal: Herbal aphrodisiacs make brisk business at International Van Mela

BHOPAL: A number of visitors made a beeline to stalls selling herbal aphrodisiacs at International Van Mela here. The aphrodisiac being sold with catchy names like ‘Love Any time’, ‘Kam-Dev’ powder, ‘Joshila-Ambar’, ‘Musli-Pak’, ‘Mardana-Taqat’ etc are in high demand and the people are not shying away shelling out money for these drugs that claim to enhance sexual desire and treat any dysfunction. The stalls selling these herbal aphrodisiacs are making brisk business as these drugs are being sold at Rs1000-1500 per 250 gm.

Similarly, oils to check hair-fall are among the hot selling items despite being priced as high as Rs 3000 per liter, it has many takers. Aloe Vera products in cosmetic segment are in high demand among woman visitors.

While liquid jiggery is available at Rs90/Lt, organic jiggery is being sold at Rs 60/Kg at the fair. Organic honey costing Rs300/lt too is in high demand.

Visitors have also shown interest in herbal medicines being sold at stalls for treating cough, sciatica, joints pain, frozen shoulders, diabetes, stone, digestion issues.

The herbal experts said that although many natural aphrodisiacs are sourced from herbs, dietary supplements such as L’arginine are also taken for this purpose. “Musli-Pak” costs Rs 1500 per kg looks like Chawanprash. It enhances the libido and cure impotency, informed an expert.

Vouching for herbal medicines, Vaidya Santosh Agrawal of Durga Van Aushadhi said, they are very effective and do not have side effects. “ Herbal drugs are better than consuming antibiotics. We are getting good response at the International Van Mela. We prescribe medicines after diagnosing the patient,” said Agrawal.

Raghvendra Singh Rai, Ayurved Vaidya, said, “We have herbal medicines for various chronic sex related problems and diseases related to digestion, skin ailments, joint pain, sciatica, muscular pain. Patients should continuously and regularly consume the medicine. Herbal medicines are quite effectively. We prepare them with pure ingredients.”