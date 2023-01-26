Bhopal: Help of SA, Namibia vets taken to treat ailing Cheetah

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kuno National Park authorities have also taken the help of veterinary doctors of South Africa and Namibia to treat the female Cheetah which has fallen ill recently. The test reports of it were sent to veterinary doctors of South Africa and Namibia to seek their guidance.

“After examining the tests, veterinary doctors of South Africa and Namibia have suggested medicines,” said an officer of Kuno National Park pleading anonymity.

He said that it was during routine health check-up they found one female cheetah was unwell and not eating properly. Later, meat was served to it separately.

It is believed that the big cat fell ill due to dehydration. In the meantime, a team of veterinary experts from Van Vihar led by Dr Atul Gupta also reached Kuno on Tuesday night to treat the ailing cheetah. This team was also equipped with sonography machine.

“The visiting veterinary experts of Van Vihar National Park tried to conduct sonography of ailing female Cheetah,” said the sources.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, JS Chauhan told Free Press that the health of ailing cheetah is well. A team of specialist veterinary doctors are keeping a close watch on its health. It would be only after getting the test reports that actual reason of illness of cheetah could be known.

Senior officers in Bhopal are taking the daily report about the health of ailing cheetah. As Cheetah project is an ambitious programme of the government and everything will be taken to take care of cheetah’s health.

Notably, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia and were released in Kuno National Park. They were earlier kept in quarantine centre and later were shifted to the big enclosure. Now, these eight Cheetahs are waiting to be released into the wild where their real test of survival would come to fore.

