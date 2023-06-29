Bhopal: Help Needy Kids, Women & Child Devpt Dept Urges Bizmen

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner, Women and Child Development, Ramrao Bhonsle has urged presidents of all industrial and business associations and managing directors of all public sector undertakings to help needy children through private sponsorship.

In order to help the children who are in risky situations following Covid pandemic and for other reasons, the government as well as the responsible citizens and organisations of the society should step forward and help children, Bhonsle said in letter sent to them.

Any firm, industrial unit, businessman willing to help needy children individually or under CSR, can contact the local office of Women and Child Development Department. Assistance amount can also be deposited in the account of Juvenile Justice Fund for private sponsorship.

About 5,469 children benefited last year through private sponsorship.