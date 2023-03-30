Bhopal: Helipads, roads constructed ahead of PM’s visit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Final touches are being given to preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhopal on April 1. The Prime Minister is going to fly down to Raja Bhoj Airport and from there he will board a helicopter to reach Lal Parade Ground.

During a day-long visit, Modi is scheduled to attend the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) 2023 and also flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

In wake of the PM’s visit, helipads have been prepared at Lal Parade Ground and at Barkatullah University (BU) campus.

Roads have been constructed and repaired in various areas ahead of Modi’s visit. Roads have been constructed in 74-Bunglow and other nearby areas at Link Road no-1 ahead of the PM’ s visit.

Besides, roads have been heavily barricaded for the road show on Link Road no-2 and Shivaji Nagar. Collector Avinash Lavania himself took the stock of preparations in Shivaji Nagar on Thursday afternoon.

PM will attend Combined Commanders Conference-2023 at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre. Thereafter he will hold a road show that would start from Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center and conclude at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station via Shivaji Nagar (six number bus stop).

Police officials inspected Rani Kamlapati railway station, BJP office, Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center area.

At 3:15 pm, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

Red Zone, No Flying Zone declared

Flying of drones, paragliders, hot balloons, other flight objects has been prohibited in the radius of 3 km from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and Barkatullah University during PM's programme. The said places have been declared as Red Zone, and No Flying Zone. The order will be effective from March 29 to April 1. In case of violation of the order, statutory action will be taken under section 188.