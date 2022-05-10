Bhopal: Held at 23, released at 36, falsely implicated tribal doctor released after 13 yrs

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Falsely implicated tribal doctor Dr Chandresh Marskole, who was imprisoned for the last 13 years in a murder case, was released from Bhopal central jail on Monday.

His release was an outcome of the High Court's principal bench's judgement that found the investigation as ìmanipulative.

Central Jail superintendent Dr Dinesh Nargave confirmed it stating that Dr Chandresh was released today. After his formal arrest on August 25, 2008, the appellant continuously remained in jail, first as an under trial and thereafter as a convict. He was 23 on the date of his arrest and is 36 today.

Marskole, a native of Balaghat district, was released from Bhopal Central Jail after Madhya Pradesh High Court set aside his life imprisonment term while agreeing on his innocence. The tribal man had contested the July 2009 Bhopal court judgement that found him guilty.

In its order, the Jabalpur bench of the MP High Court had noted that the case reveals a sordid saga of manipulative and pre-conceived investigation followed by a malicious prosecution. The police investigated the case with the sole purpose to falsely implicate the MBBS fourth-year student in 2008, the HC said.

The HC had further said, Perhaps, it (police) deliberately protected prosecution witness Dr Hemant Varma (then a senior resident at the same medical college in Bhopal) who may have been the culprit.

The HC had ordered the state to pay Rs 42 lakh compensation to Marskole within 90 days of the courtís order, failing which an interest of nine per cent per annum would be imposed till payment.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:12 AM IST