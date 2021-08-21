Bhopal: Heavy rain warning for 17 districts

BHOPAL: Weatherman has sounded red alert for very heavy to heavy rain for Ratlam, Dhar, Ujjain and Dewas. Yellow alert warning of heavy rain has been issued for 13 districts, including Mandsaur, Neemuch, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Agar, Shajapur, Jhabua, Betul, Rajgarh,Narsingpur and Chhindwara. Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed various parts of the state. Rivers are on the rise, especially Kshipra in Ujjain. In Guna, water swept away a car from culvert after sluice gate of Gopisagar dam was opened owing to rising level of Chopat river. However, all occupants were rescued by locals. According to reports, culvert was submerged in two feet water.

Normal life in Dewas was paralysed by heavy rain. Bhopal witnessed sporadic light rain in the morning hours but by afternoon, the weather cleared. According to meteorological department, a trough is passing through Gwalior and Satna. A circulation is hovering over central part of north MP. Another cyclonic circulation is hovering over central part of Pakistan and adjoining parts of West Rajasthan. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over MP. Light rain is possible in east MP.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:26 PM IST