Bhopal: Heavy rain spells in state, rivers swell, inch closer to danger mark

The sludge gates of dams have been opened in many districts where dams are located, state Water Resource Department stated in its report on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With spells of heavy rain, the rivers and water reservoirs have swelled and their water level is close touching danger mark in the state.

The sludge gates of dams have been opened in many districts where dams are located, state Water Resource Department stated in its report on Saturday.

Ten gates of Tawa dam were opened in Naramdapuram while two gates each of Rajiv Sagar dam in Balaghat, Parasdoh dam of Betul and Kundalia dam in Rajgarh opened. Four gates of Mohanpura dam in Rajgarh district were opened. One gate of Bilgaon (Dindori) and Mohini Pick (Shivpuri) were also opened.

The water level of Narmada river at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram has reached 288.85 metres. Its maximum water level is 293.83 metres. Betwa riverís level in Raisen has reached 418.30 metres. Its maximum water level is 431.50 metres.

Chambal riverís level in Nagda has reached 450.40 metres while its maximum water level is 460.90 metres. The water level of Tamas in Maiher (Satna) has touched 317.20 metres.

In Jabalpur, Bargi dam has attained water level of 412.90 metres while its Full Reservoir level (FRL) is 422.76 metres. Tawa damís water level in Narmadapuram has reached 353.08 metres while its FRL is 355.4 metres.

Rajghat dam in Ashoknagar attained water level of 366.75 metres while its FRL is 371 metres. Water level of Gandhi Sagar dam in Mandsaur has been filled up to 395.9 metres. Its FRL is 399.9 metres. Water level of Indira Sagar Project (ISP) in Khandwa has reached 253.83 metres. Its FRL is 262.13 metres.

Water level in Bhopal reservoirs

Water bodies FTL Current level

Kaliasot Dam 505 m 500.9m

Kolar Dam 462.2 m 452.65m

Halali Dam 459.61 m 457.20m

Kerwan Dam 509.93 m 506.91m

Upper Lake 1666.8 ft 1664.8ft

FTL: Full tank level

