Bhopal: Heavy rain in city leads to waterlogging; 5.5cm rainfall recorded till evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spell of heavy rain led to waterlogging on many roads in the state capital posing problems for commuters on Tuesday. Bhopal recorded 5.5cm rainfall till evening. Cloudy weather continued throughout the day.

Besides, two sluice gates of Bhadbhada Dam were opened after heavy rain in the city. Bhadbhada dam gates are opened after Upper Lake water level exceeded Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1666.80 feet.

Knee-deep water on roads brought traffic to a halt for hours in Manisha Market area, near Academy of Administration, Shiv Nagar, near Saifia College, near Alpana Tiraha, Ashoka Garden, near Bhopal Talkies Square, Naya Basera, Chuna Bhatti, Kotara Sultanabad, Lalghati, Bairagarh, Chhola Road, Tulsi Nagar, Shahjahanabad, Hamidia Road, Jyoti Talkies Square, Central Library etc. Besides, rainwater also gushed into low-lying areas. Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and Nadra Bus Stand were also flooded with rain water.

As per Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) call centre, BMC teams were dispatched in many low-lying areas to clear flood like situation. Heavy water logging was reported in Sector-B, Sonagiri for which the BMC team was pressed into service.

Senior BMC officer Ajay Solanki said, “After heavy rain in Bhopal and nearby district Sehore, two gates of Bhadbhada Dam leading to Kaliasot River, were opened. Throughout the day, it rained leading to water logging all around the city.”

