Bhopal: Cabinet meeting slated to pass important bills to be tabled in Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The next Cabinet meeting is slated to pass some important bills which will be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The most important bill is said to be the fire safety bill which is being brought to control fire incidents in an effective manner in state. It was in recent past that a major fire incident took place in a private hospital in Jabalpur in which at least eight people died. Several months back, a fire incident also took place in Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. Since long, need is being felt that the state should have an effective fire safety act which ensures that buildings- particularly commercial buildings and hospitals should have adequate fire extinguishers.

Even on Monday the urban administration and housing minister Bhupendra Singh had expressed his displeasure over the present trend of giving NOC to buildings and directed his department to prepare a new fire safety act.

Likewise, the state government is also working on a new tenant act which protects interests of both tenants and house owners. The provisions have been worked out and draft of this proposed bill is almost ready. Some more important decisions will be taken in the cabinet meeting. The meeting was supposed to take place on Tuesday but owing to Muharram, the government decided to move it ahead.